2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Golf live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational live this week
Tiger Woods won't be playing this week at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but boy this is still an absolutely loaded field with Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Books Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson headlining.
McIlroy is the defending champion -- although he's not my pick this week -- and he's coming in off of four straight top-five finishes to start his PGA Tour year. He's got some high level company, though. Fowler has two top-two finishes in his last three starts, and Rose won last time he teed it up on the PGA Tour.
This week's Palmer is special for a variety of reasons, too. First, it's always a great event with a strong field and ties to one of the best to ever do it. Second -- and this is the part that is new -- it's prep work for most of these golfers for a newly-scheduled Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 6:45 a.m.
Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 7:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
