2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational: Golf live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio

Tiger Woods won't be playing this week at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational, but boy this is still an absolutely loaded field with Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, Books Koepka, Rickie Fowler, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson headlining.

McIlroy is the defending champion -- although he's not my pick this week -- and he's coming in off of four straight top-five finishes to start his PGA Tour year. He's got some high level company, though. Fowler has two top-two finishes in his last three starts, and Rose won last time he teed it up on the PGA Tour.

This week's Palmer is special for a variety of reasons, too. First, it's always a great event with a strong field and ties to one of the best to ever do it. Second -- and this is the part that is new -- it's prep work for most of these golfers for a newly-scheduled Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 6:45 a.m.

Featured groups: 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 7:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2:30-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12:30-2:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2:30-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2:30-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio