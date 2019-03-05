2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

Rory McIlroy will attempt to defend his title and go back-to-back this week at the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational. McIlroy shot an eye-popping eight-under in the final round to win last year's event by three strokes over Bryson DeChambeau, and the four-time major champion is the Vegas favorite at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds. The first 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times are on Thursday morning from sunny Florida. Golfers from outside the U.S. have won this event three straight years, with Australia's Marc Leishman and Jason Day emerging victorious before Northern Ireland's McIlroy. One player you won't find in the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is Tiger Woods, who withdrew on Monday with a neck injury. Before you lock in any 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational picks of your own or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Dustin Johnson at the 2019 WGC-Mexico Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: McIlroy, the defending champion and top Vegas favorite on the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds board, makes a strong run but falls short of winning the title.

Thus far in the 2018-19 PGA schedule, McIlroy has already racked up four top-10 finishes. And although he has 14 career PGA Tour victories, he's only finished on top of the leaderboard once since 2016.

Despite his red-hot start to the new season, McIlroy enters the 2019 Arnold Palmer Classic ranked 171st on the PGA Tour in driving accuracy percentage (57.39), which could cause major trouble at Bay Hill. His inability to keep the ball in the fairway off the tee will leave McIlroy scrambling around Palmer's famed Championship Course. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded field than the 8-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Bryson DeChambeau, an 18-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a big payday.

DeChambeau has been tearing it up to start the new PGA Tour schedule, recording four top-15 finishes in five official PGA Tour starts. He opened the new season with a victory at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin, the 25-year-old's fifth PGA Tour victory.

Plus, DeChambeu, who has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 5, has had plenty of success at Bay Hill in his brief PGA Tour career. In fact, DeChambeu held the lead entering the weekend at this event last year before eventually finishing second to McIlroy with a score of 15-under par. And with 96 birdies in just 20 rounds of golf this season, DeChambeu is a long shot who can climb the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says three other golfers with 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Arnold Palmer Invitational? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Rory McIlroy 8-1



Rory McIlroy 8-1

Justin Rose 12-1

Brooks Koepka 12-1

Rickie Fowler 14-1

Jason Day 16-1

Bryson DeChambeau 18-1

Hideki Matsuyama 28-1

Marc Leishman

Francesco Molinari 33-1

Tommy Fleetwood 33-1

Patrick Reed 40-1

Phil Mickelson 40-1