2019 AT&T Byron Nelson: Live stream, start time, watch online, TV channel, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson live this week
This week's AT&T Byron Nelson serves as both the first stop in a two-tournament Texas toast and the last event before the second major championship of the year as the PGA Championship at Bethpage takes center stage next week. The Tour will return the following week with the Fort Worth Invitational.
The field at Trinity Forest in Dallas this week got off to a terrific start with Sung Kang matching a course record on Friday to take the lead going into the weekend. He'll have plenty of challengers though, as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are not far behind. Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo posted the best round of his professional career on Friday, posting a 3-over 74, but still missed the cut.
There will be plenty to watch over the weekend as an interesting course reveals itself for just the second time and one final spot in the PGA Championship is up for grabs to anyone who hasn't already qualified.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday
Round starts: 8:30 a.m.
Featured groups: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
-
Kang takes lead after Rd. 2 in Dallas
Kang was on fire on Friday at Trinity Forest
-
Romo shoots 76 at Byron Nelson
The former Cowboys QB had it cranking for a while before slowing down on the back nine
-
Koepka near lead after Day 1 at Nelson
The best player in the field showed it early on Thursday
-
-
