2019 AT&T Byron Nelson: Live stream, start time, watch online, TV channel, radio

This week's AT&T Byron Nelson serves as both the first stop in a two-tournament Texas toast and the last event before the second major championship of the year as the PGA Championship at Bethpage takes center stage next week. The Tour will return the following week with the Fort Worth Invitational.

The field at Trinity Forest in Dallas this week got off to a terrific start with Sung Kang matching a course record on Friday to take the lead going into the weekend. He'll have plenty of challengers though, as Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth are not far behind. Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo posted the best round of his professional career on Friday, posting a 3-over 74, but still missed the cut.

There will be plenty to watch over the weekend as an interesting course reveals itself for just the second time and one final spot in the PGA Championship is up for grabs to anyone who hasn't already qualified.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio