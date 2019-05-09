2019 AT&T Byron Nelson: Live stream, watch online, start time, TV channel, radio

This week's AT&T Byron Nelson serves as both the first stop in a two-tournament Texas toast and the last event before the second major championship of the year as the PGA Championship at Bethpage takes center stage next week. The Tour will return the following week with the Fort Worth Invitational.

The field at Trinity Forest in Dallas this week includes three-time major winners Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka as well as two-time playoff game winner Tony Romo. That's right, the former Dallas Cowboys QB is teeing it up this week at one of his home courses in the DFW area.

There will be plenty to watch over the weekend as an interesting course reveals itself for just the second time and one final spot in the PGA Championship is up for grabs to anyone who hasn't already qualified.

Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated

Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 8 a.m.

Featured groups: 8 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3:30-6:30 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

Rounds 3-4 -- Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 8:30 a.m.

Featured groups: 10:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS

Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio