2019 AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The PGA Tour returns this week with a strong field at the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson, which tees off Thursday. Several of the world's top golfers will compete at Trinity Forest Golf Club this week in hopes of being crowned champion. Three-time major champion Brooks Koepka enters this week's event as the Vegas favorite at 7-1, followed closely by Hideki Matsuyama (13-1) and Jordan Spieth (15-1) in the latest 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson odds. Last year's Byron Nelson champion, Aaron Wise, is also listed among the favorites at 21-1. Before locking in any 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournaments or cash games on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, you should see the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Aaron Wise, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Wise broke through for his first career PGA Tour victory at this event last year after carding all four rounds in the 60s at Trinity Forest. Last year's champ enters the Byron Nelson 2019 full of confidence after back-to-back finishes in the top 20 at the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, two tournaments with extremely challenging fields.

However, the 22-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at last year's AT&T Byron Nelson, and he's missed the cut in four of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 122nd in driving accuracy percentage (59.77), which could cause trouble at Trinity Forest. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson field.

Another surprise: Charles Howell, a 50-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The veteran 39-year old enters this tournament in the top 10 in the FedEx Cup standings thanks to several impressive performances on the PGA Tour this season, including a win at the RSM Classic and top-10 finishes at the CIMB Classic, Sony Open and Genesis Open.

Also, the model says two other golfers with massive 2019 Byron Nelson odds of 50-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full AT&T Byron Nelson projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Hideki Matsuyama 13-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Aaron Wise 21-1

Henrik Stenson 24-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Marc Leishman 29-1

Branden Grace 31-1

Keith Mitchell 32-1

Sungjae Im 36-1

Kevin Na 48-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 48-1

Rory Sabbatini 48-1

Ryan Moore 48-1

Thomas Pieters 48-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 48-1

Charles Howell III 50-1

Abraham Ancer 55-1

Brandt Snedeker 55-1

C.T. Pan 55-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 55-1