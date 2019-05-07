2019 AT&T Byron Nelson odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 AT&T Bryon Nelson tees off Thursday from Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas. Experienced and amateur bettors alike will lock in wagers on this star-studded event, which brings together over 150 players to compete at a highly challenging venue. It's a par-72 course featuring a daunting 552-yard par-5 first hole followed by a length 241-yard par-3. Heading to the heart of Texas is a strong field that includes plenty of major champions like Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed as they prepare for next week's major. Koepka is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 AT&T Bryon Nelson odds at 7-1, followed closely by Hideki Matsuyama at 13-1. Spieth is close behind at 15-1, so there is plenty of value to be had this weekend since only three golfers are listed at shorter than 20-1 Byron Nelson odds. Before locking in any 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, listen to the PGA predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the last eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 season. It was high on champion Rory McIlroy at the 2019 Players Championship, projecting him as one of the top two contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is way up.

Now that the 2019 Byron Nelson field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Aaron Wise, the defending champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, doesn't even crack the top 10.

Wise broke through for his first career PGA Tour victory at this event last year after carding all four rounds in the 60s at Trinity Forest. Last year's champ enters the Byron Nelson 2019 full of confidence after back-to-back finishes in the top 20 at the Masters and the Wells Fargo Championship, two tournaments with extremely challenging fields.

However, the 22-year-old has failed to win a tournament since his triumph at last year's AT&T Byron Nelson, and he's missed the cut in four of his last nine starts on the PGA Tour. His troubles can be directly attributed to his inability to find the fairway off the tee. He enters this week's event ranked 122nd in driving accuracy percentage (59.77), which could cause trouble at Trinity Forest. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson field.

Another surprise: Brandt Snedeker, a 55-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Snedeker has multiple impressive performances this season on tour, including a second-place finish at the Safeway Open and a fifth place at the Players Championship. He's been consistent as well, making the cut in 13 of his 15 official starts on the PGA Tour this season. He's also proven he has what it takes to finish on top of the leaderboard, made evident by his nine PGA victories.

In order for Snedeker to earn his 10th career victory, the 38-year-old will need to hit his irons extremely well at Trinity Forest. Last year, Snedeker hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the AT&T Byron Nelson. If he's able to put himself in favorable situations again this year, he'll have a strong shot of climbing the 2019 Bryon Nelson leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says two other golfers with massive 2019 Byron Nelson odds of 50-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 AT&T Byron Nelson? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full AT&T Byron Nelson projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Brooks Koepka 7-1

Hideki Matsuyama 13-1

Jordan Spieth 15-1

Aaron Wise 21-1

Henrik Stenson 24-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Marc Leishman 29-1

Branden Grace 31-1

Keith Mitchell 32-1

Sungjae Im 36-1

Kevin Na 48-1

Lucas Bjerregaard 48-1

Rory Sabbatini 48-1

Ryan Moore 48-1

Thomas Pieters 48-1

Thorbjorn Olesen 48-1

Charles Howell III 50-1

Abraham Ancer 55-1

Brandt Snedeker 55-1

C.T. Pan 55-1

Rafa Cabrera Bello 55-1