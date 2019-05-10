2019 AT&T Byron Nelson scores: Brooks Koepka near lead after Round 1 in Dallas

There was a lot going on Thursday in Dallas in Round 1 of the AT&T Byron Nelson. We don't have a big name leader, but the biggest names in the field -- Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Torny Romo (!) -- all had intriguing first days with a lot of (relative) success. Let's take a deeper dive into the first round of this event.

First place -- Denny McCarthy (-8): McCarthy was, amazingly, 2 over through five holes before he lit up the rest of the course with 10 birdies on his final 13 holes. Ten birdies in 13 holes! The former University of Virginia star has just one top 10 on the season and came into this week having missed two of his last three cuts. So of course he almost birdied out after a 2-over start to take a one-stroke lead over Tyler Duncan and Tom Hoge because ... golf.

"It's tough out here," McCarthy said. "This is my second year. I'm still kind of learning the ropes a little bit. Everyone is so good -- the courses are tough and everyone is so good out here. You just really need to be physically and mentally sharp every single week when you tee it up on Thursday."

McCarthy was certainly sharp on Thursday morning at Trinity Forest.

Last place -- Jonathan Byrd and Martin Trainer (+7): Trainer and Byrd are two of the four golfers Tony Romo -- who is in the field on a sponsor exemption -- beat on Thursday.

Other contenders -- Brooks Koepka (-6), Henrik Stenson and Hideki Matsuyama (-4): Koepka didn't even see the first nine holes on the golf course -- he didn't play a practice round this week -- until he played them in 33 strokes on Thursday. He added 32 more on the back for a 65 in Round 1 from (by far) the highest-ranked player in the field. He's T4 alongside Jonas Blixt and a host of other players.

"The last few weeks I've been even impressed with myself and how well I'm striking it," Koepka said. "Controlling it nice and then from there just try to feel like you see some putts go in the hole. I think it's important to kind feel like the hole is opening up with a major [next week]."

He remains the betting favorite at +350 following the first round.

What did Tony Romo do? The former Cowboys quarterback actually had it rolling a little bit early and got to 2 under after chipping in for eagle on the par-5 seventh hole (video below). It went sideways quickly though as Romo made three bogeys, two doubles and no birdies after that chip in. Romo shot a 5-over 76 and is currently T148 for the week.

What did Jordan Spieth do? After making birdies on five of his first seven holes, there was a PGA of America representative on the eighth holding the Wanamaker Trophy, offering it to Spieth so he could complete the grand slam a week early. Then he doubled the ninth and played even-par golf coming home for a good-but-could-have-been-better 68 in Round 1. The scoring still seems to be in there, but Spieth is prone to so many more mistakes than he used to make. To wit: He came into the week No. 158 on the PGA Tour in bogey avoidance.

Still, he was pleased with his effort.

"For me, it was a couple over today [on the last 10 holes]," Spieth said. "But it was off of really just kind of one bad tee ball, otherwise it was really solid. I've been in the last groups on Saturdays and I could have told you guys ahead of time it's just a matter of time. This is different. I feel good. I feel like I'm really in the right place. It stings because it may not show given the conditions that our wave faces. That's okay. I take it better next week over this week."

Who had a great day? Everybody who teed off in the morning.

Who had a lousy day? Everybody who teed off in the afternoon. Like Spieth mentioned, the scoring average in the afternoon wave -- when the wind picked up on a course that's actually tough when the wind picks up -- ballooned. In the morning, there were 12 holes that played to an even-par average or easier. In the afternoon, there were just nine. Also in the afternoon five holes played at least .2 strokes over par or harder. There was just one such hole in the morning wave.

Stat of the day: And it might be the highest score he shoots all week.

Opening round 65 for Brooks Koepka, his lowest 1st round score on the PGA Tour since the 2017 WGC Champions (64, finished T-2 that week). — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 9, 2019

Shot of the day: I don't love doing this, but it has to be this one from Romo. With the celebration!

🦅@tonyromo with a bit of magic from just off the green.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/3n0H6ZkSJ3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 9, 2019

What to watch on Day 2: I'm fascinated by Spieth. Koepka can take control of the tournament, but what does the other three-time major winner do? He's never finished better than T16 in his hometown event, and we've been here before with him this season where he plays well early but fades later. Does he get a good draw on Friday and avoid the wind? Can he lock down a 64 or better to get in the thick of the tournament? He seems convinced his fortunes have turned, but I'm buying quite yet. The next few days (and weeks) will be telling.