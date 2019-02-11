2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Monday start time

The PGA Tour is in the midst of one of its most scenic events of the year as the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am rolls along in California. Competitors and their amateur partners teed it up on Pebble Beach, Monterey and Spyglass over the weekend as they attempted to earn Sunday tee times.

Lucky for them, after braving some inopportune weather over the last few days, they get one more day to enjoy the views with action continuing early Monday afternoon. With Phil Mickelson out in front and only a couple of holes to go for a handful of golfers, there is still important golf left to be played as we move towards a finish.

This will be the first of two events at this course this season as the U.S. Open will come back here in June for the 119th playing of that event. This week has been a nice appetizer for those already looking forward to the third major of 2019. Let's see how it comes to a close.

All times Eastern

Round 4 (continued) -- Monday

