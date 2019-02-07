2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, radio
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am live this week
The PGA Tour heads to one of the most scenic stops on any tour anywhere this week when it turns back to California for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Competitors (and their amateur partners) will tee it up on Pebble Beach, Monterey and Spyglass as they try to make it all the way to a Sunday tee time.
This will be the first of two events at this course this season as the U.S. Open will come back here in June for the 119th playing of that event. This week will be a nice appetizer for those already looking forward to the third major of 2019.
It's a great field, too. Tony Romo and Aaron Rodgers join Dustin Johnson and Jordan Spieth to provide a little star power in a week when there's plenty of it. Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 1 -- Thursday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: Noon-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 2 -- Friday
Round starts: 9 a.m.
Featured groups: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured holes: 10-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 2-3:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 4-7 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 4-7 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 2-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured holes: 10-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 1-2:45 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS
Live simulcast: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and fuboTV (Try for free)
Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
