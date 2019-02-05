2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from advanced model that nailed four golf majors

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is always one of the most highly-anticipated events on the PGA schedule for television viewers. The tournament combines many of the game's most talented players with golf's most breathtaking scenery. And the crop of 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrities is impressive, with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, country music star Toby Keith, and Academy Award nominee Andy Garcia all scheduled to be in the field. Recent No. 1 players in the world Dustin Johnson (6-1) and Jason Day (10-1) are among the Vegas favorites according to the live 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds as the pros battle it out in the traditional stroke play format. Before you lock in any 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks and PGA predictions for Thursday's tournament, see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Despite missing the cut his last time out at the Farmer's Insurance Open, Cantlay already has three top-10 finishes under his belt in five starts at PGA Tour-recognized events during the 2018-19 season. That includes a second-place finish at the Shriners Hospital Open in November.

Cantlay is No. 8 on the PGA Tour this season in strokes-gained tee-to-green at 1.716, meaning his swing is in exceptional form. If he can get the flat blade going, he's capable of moving up the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard in a hurry and challenging the rest of the field to keep pace. Cantlay has made the cut in this event all three times he's been healthy enough to play and finished in the top 10 six years ago, so he's had enough success to indicate he's a real contender this week at Pebble Beach.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1