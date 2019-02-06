2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from dialed-in model that nailed four golf majors

Jordan Spieth, Vijay Singh, and Tiger Woods have all won the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am once in their careers. Phil Mickelson has taken it down four times, Mark O'Meara has won it five times, and Dustin Johnson, fresh off winning the Saudi Invitational, has finished atop the Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard twice. Starting Thursday, a trio of courses at Pebble Beach Golf Links will host the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's the final multi-course event on the PGA schedule this season, and the first 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times are at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday. Fresh off announcing the Super Bowl, Tony Romo is among this year's group of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am celebrities, joining active NFL players like Aaron Rodgers and Larry Fitzgerald. According to the latest 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, Johnson is the favorite at 6-1, with Jason Day close behind at 10-1. Before locking in any 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the top PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Matt Kuchar, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Kuchar enters this week's event playing as well as any golfer on the PGA Tour. In fact, he has won two of his last four official Tour events. He finished on top of the leaderboard at the Mayakoba Golf Classic after shooting four consecutive rounds under par, and also claimed the title earlier this year at the Sony Open in Hawaii. And he's fresh off a strong showing at the Waste Management Phoenix Open that saw him finish fourth.

His driving accuracy percentage is what makes him a strong play this week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019. He's currently third on tour in that department, hitting over 75 percent of fairways. That's helped him reach 77.5 percent of greens in regulation this season, which results in more birdie opportunities and more opportunities to shoot up the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1