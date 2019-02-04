2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is one of the most unique events on the PGA Tour. Professionals and celebrity amateurs enter the field for the first three days, teaming up and playing best ball. The pros also have a traditional stroke-play tournament, and that's where wagering on the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be heavy. Fresh off winning the Saudi International, Dustin Johnson is going off as the favorite in the latest 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds at 6-1, but he'll have plenty of competition in this loaded field with Jason Day (10-1) and Jordan Spieth (20-1) among the top challengers. Before making any 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own or entering a daily Fantasy golf tournament on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott has three top-20 finishes in his past four starts, including a second-place showing at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open. He's 16th on tour this season in driving distance (308.6) and seventh in eagles (63 holes per eagle), so he can climb the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1