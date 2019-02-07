2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from model that predicted four golf majors

The PGA Tour's West Coast swing continues this week with the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. It's a unique golf tournament where pros and celebrities will play alongside each other, with breathtaking scenery in the background. Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and "The Voice" host Carson Daly are among the past amateur champions of this event. The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times begin on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET as players pursue a $7.6 million purse. It's a strong field that includes plenty of household names like Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. Johnson, who won this tournament in 2009 and 2010, is going off as the favorite in the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds at 6-1, followed by Day at 10-1. The next closest golfer is listed at 20-1, so there is plenty of value in the field. Before locking in any 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament or cash game on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, look at the latest golf predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Patrick Reed, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Reed missed the cut in this event last year, but has historically played well at Pebble Beach, entering this tournament in the top five in strokes gained at this event since 2010. And he's had five top-15 performances this season on the PGA Tour, including back-to-back strong showings at the Farmers Insurance Open and Sony Open in Hawaii.

Reed comes into the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019 with an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 15 and is in the top 40 in scoring average on tour this season. Reed is paired with Phil Mickelson, KPMG COO Scott Ozanus, and songwriter Jimmy Dunne and will tee off at 11:55 a.m. ET on Thursday. The reigning Masters champ has all the tools needed to shoot up the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard, so lock him in as a top value pick at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which long shots stun the golfing world?

