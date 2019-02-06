2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am has a field of 156 professional golfers vying for a $7.6 million purse, with more than $1.3 million going to the winner. The first 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times are Thursday at 11 a.m. ET and among the early groups heading to the No. 1 hole are Saudi International champion Dustin Johnson and Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky. Actor Bill Murray, comedian Larry the Cable Guy, and country singer Jake Owen will also be among the first celebrities to let it fly from Pebble Beach Golf Links in California. Johnson, who has won this tournament twice already, is the Vegas favorite at 6-1 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds, but golf stars like Jason Day (10-1), Jordan Spieth (20-1), and Matt Kuchar (25-1) are hot on his heels. Before locking in any 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to check out the top PGA predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Tony Finau, a 22-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Finau will look to bounce back this week after a disappointing performance at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Despite last week's result, Finau enters the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019 having made the top 20 in three of his last five official starts on the PGA Tour.

Finau is a long-ball hitter who averages over 318 yards per drive, which ranks second on the PGA Tour. His ability to drive the ball deep into the fairway allows him to use his short irons to approach the green with ease. That lethal combination has pushed Finau into the top 20 on Tour in birdie average (4.83) and scoring average (69.553) this season. He can climb the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard in a hurry and should be on your radar this week.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1