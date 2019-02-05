2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will attract several of the top celebrities and athletes from other sports besides golf. However, it's the traditional stroke play format featuring the game's elite that amateur and professional bettors alike will be keying in on this week. It all starts Thursday morning at the legendary par-72 Pebble Beach Golf Links in California, a course that turns 100 years old in 2019. The latest 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds feature 11 golfers going off at 28-1 or lower, with Dustin Johnson favored at 6-1 after he just took down the Saudi International by two strokes. If you're searching for value in your 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks or looking to enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, first see the projected leaderboard and PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Paul Casey, a 33-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Casey missed the cut at the Sony Open in his last appearance, but has four top-20 finishes this season. He's gone under 70 in at least one round in all five events he's played in so far, including three rounds under that mark at the CIMB Classic. He has shown the ability to go low, and if he can piece a few quality rounds together, he should be able to climb to the top of the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard.

His driving accuracy (71.9 percent) ranks 12th on the PGA Tour this season and he's second in eagles per hole played. He's a value pick you should be all over at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019 starting on Thursday.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1