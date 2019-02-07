2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that nailed four golf majors

The 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will feature celebrities teeing it up alongside golf's elite starting on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET. Jordan Spieth has one of the first 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and will play alongside ACM Top New Male Artist and Breakthrough Artist of the Year Jake Owen. Kenny Perry is in the field too, and his playing partner is none other than Hootie and the Blowfish front man Darius Rucker, now a country superstar. And if you're longing for NFL after the 2019 Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, and Larry Fitzgerald are all in the 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am field. Dustin Johnson, who has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 3, is the Vegas favorite at 6-1 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds. Right behind him is Jason Day (10-1), who's ranked 21st in driving distance on the PGA Tour at 307.0 yards. Before you make any 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am picks or enter a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, be sure to see the top PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot.

The model has been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was high on champion Rickie Fowler at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, projecting him as one of the top six contenders from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the CJ Cup earlier this season. Additionally, it correctly called Bryson DeChambeau's (9-1) seven-shot victory at the 2019 Omega Dubai Desert Classic. Anyone who has followed the model is up huge.

Now that the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, one of the top Vegas favorites at 20-1, doesn't even crack the top 10.

It has been a tough start to the season for Spieth, who finished 35th at the Farmers Insurance Open and missed the cut at the Sony Open and the Mayakoba Golf Classic. That's an ominous start after he struggled last year as well. He's getting favorable 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds because he won this event in 2017 and has played well at this course overall. But the model isn't high on him at all this week, so he's a golfer you should steer completely clear of.

Another surprise: Phil Mickelson, a 28-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Mickelson struggled last week at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, missing the cut after shooting a 4-over in his second round. Despite shooting a disappointing 75 on Friday, Mickelson has been playing extremely well as of late. In fact, he already earned a second-place finish earlier this year at the Desert Classic.

Now, Mickelson will look to bounce back at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am 2019, an event in which he's been the runner-up two of his last three starts. He's also finished on top of the leaderboard at this golf tournament on four separate occasions (1998, 2005, 2007 and 2012). Plus, Mickelson enters the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am ranked in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in birdie average (5.30) and scoring average (69.965), which gives him a strong opportunity to climb the 2019 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am leaderboard quickly.

Also, the model says seven other golfers with Pebble Beach Pro-Am odds of 25-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full 2019 Pebble Beach Pro-Am projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors, and find out.

Dustin Johnson 6-1

Jason Day 10-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Tony Finau 25-1

Chez Reavie 25-1

Phil Mickelson 28-1

Patrick Reed 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Branden Grace 33-1

Paul Casey 33-1