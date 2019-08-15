2019 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 1

There's a lot at stake this week at the BMW Championship at Medinah Country Club. Following Patrick Reed's win at last week's Northern Trust, golfers are starting to position themselves in the final 30 for next week's Tour Championship. Brooks Koepka leads the way atop the FedEx Cup standings with Reed and Rory McIlroy right on his heels as they duke it out for the No. 1 spot and a 10-under start at East Lake.

The bubble boys this week include Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Tiger Woods. All three need -- at worst -- top-10 finishes to get into the Tour Championship. There is no cut this week, so we're guaranteed four rounds from what have been the 70 best golfers on the PGA Tour this season. We also get a course that has produced loads of drama. From the 1999 PGA Championship to the 2012 Ryder Cup, Medinah has delivered. Hopefully it will again this week at the penultimate playoff event.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the BMW Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

