2019 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 2

With just three rounds left at Medinah Country Club, golfers are trying to position themselves in the final 30 for next week's Tour Championship. The 75 men competing in the 2019 BMW Championship will play this no-cut event through Sunday as they jockey for position in the FedEx Cup standings.

Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and Tiger Woods remain on the bubble, though Spieth and Day are better positioned than Woods, who sits at T50 and six shots back of leaders Justin Thomas sand Jason Kokrak. Thomas in particular has a chance to go wire-to-wire in Illinois, though he will have to fend off a loaded field in order to do so. Brandt Snedeker, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele and Rickie Fowler are among the 15 golfers within two shots of the leaders after 18 holes.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the BMW Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

