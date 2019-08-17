2019 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 3

Hideki Matsuyama began the second round of the 2019 BMW Championship four strokes off leaders Justin Thomas and Jason Kokrak and ended it with a one-stroke lead over the field. Matsuyama shot a 9-under 63 at Medinah Country Club, setting a new course record and giving him an edge over Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau entering Moving Day on Saturday.

Matsuyama's historic day was, indeed, historic. But the BMW isn't settled yet. Halfway through the event, 13 golfers are within four strokes of the lead, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood (23 golfers are within seven strokes of the lead). Weather conditions in Medinah, Illinois, should again be conducive to scoring on Saturday with a projected high of 82 degrees and no inclimate weather in sight. Matsuyama will have a chance to follow up his historic round by teeing off last at 2 p.m. ET with Cantlay. You can see the full list of tee times here.

