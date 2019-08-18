2019 BMW Championship leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, FedEx Cup golf scores in Round 4

Justin Thomas told the field that the 2019 BMW Championship -- and possibly the FedEx Cup Playoffs -- are his for the taking after firing an astounding 61 to vault six shots clear of the rest of the leaderboard at Medinah Country Club on Saturday. Will he close out the penultimate event of the 2018-19 season on Sunday? That's exactly what we are here to find out.

Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay sit T2 behind Thomas and are likely the only ones within true striking distance of Thomas. Rory Sabbatini is seven back, while Jon Rahm rounds out the top five at eight back. As far as Tiger Woods is concerned, he's focused on a potential top-10 finish in order to vault into the top 30 of the FedEx Cup and qualify for the Tour Championship next week. Woods enters the day T31 but just four back of a small group at T9. He will need to put out another great effort like he did Saturday (67) to get there.

