2019 BMW Championship leaderboard, scores: Hideki Matsuyama sets course record en route to lead

Hideki Matsuyama lit up the second round of the BMW Championship on Friday with a 9-under, bogey-free 63. Matsuyama's 63 was the round of the week by two strokes, and gives him a one-stroke lead over Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau going into the weekend.

Let's dive a little deeper into Matsuyama's round and how the final two rounds at Medinah Country Club are shaping up for him and the other contenders.

First place -- Hideki Matsuyama (-12): The numbers are terrifying. After losing two strokes to the field with his putter on Thursday, Matsuyama -- who remains one of the worst putters of the best ball-strikers -- gained over five (!) on Friday. When Hideki is rolling it like that, course records (he now owns this one) should run for cover. He also hit his approach shots, on average, to 22 feet. Oh, and he hasn't made a bogey all week. It's been a good second playoff event for Matsuyama!

Last place -- Shane Lowry (+2), Keith Mitchell (+2), Harold Varner III (+2): Strangely, all three golfers shot 72 on Thursday and 74 on Friday. Even more amazing, though, is that only six of the 69 golfers in this field are currently over par.

Other contenders -- Patrick Cantlay (-11), Tony Finau (-11), Justin Thomas (-10), Xander Schauffele (-9): If I'm Matsuyama, this is terrifying. All four are monsters, and Thomas and Finau are especially dangerous in a big ballpark like this one. Beyond them, Tommy Fleetwood and Rory McIlroy are both 8 under, and Jon Rahm is 7 under.

What did Tiger Woods do? Another day, another 71 for the Big Cat. He looked better -- at least he hit the ball better from tee to green on Friday -- but it's going to take a massive Saturday-Sunday finish from Woods for him to have a realistic chance at finishing in the top 10 and making it to next weekend.

Who had a great day? Other than Matsuyama's 63, the next best score was Joaquin Niemann who fired a 65. It was needed, too, after he shot a field-worst 74 on Thursday. He barely squeaked into this event and has to finish solo third or better to make it to the Tour Championship.

Who had a lousy day? Tory Merritt shot the first 75 or worse this week with a 76 on Friday. It included two doubles, two bogeys and a finish outside the top 50 in every strokes gained category. Yikes.

Stat of the day: The formula for the best ball-strikers (like Hideki ... and Rory) remains quite straightforward.

Rory on the greens:



R1 - 32 putts, 47'4" of made putts, -2.35 strokes gained

R2 - 25 putts, 87'4" of made putts, +2.22 strokes gained — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) August 16, 2019

What to watch on Day 3: Matsuyama can putt below average and still win this tournament. He shot 3 under on Thursday doing just that, and picked up so many strokes with his putter on Friday that it could sustain him throughout the weekend. The gang behind him is nasty, though, and they'll all be coming for him on what should be a Saturday filled with fireworks at Medinah -- site of so much drama throughout the years.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way Friday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 2 of the BMW Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.