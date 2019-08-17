2019 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, coverage, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 BMW Championship live this weekend
Championship golf continues at Medinah Country Club for the first time since the 2012 Ryder Cup as the 2019 BMW Championship moves to its final rounds over the weekend. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings (minus Kevin Na, who withdrew) are fighting for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship on a course that has produced its share of drama.
The storylines are bountiful. Foremost among them is the spillover from last week's slow play blowup centered around Bryson DeChamebau. Brooks Koepka got roped into that brouhaha as well, and he'll try and stave off contenders for his No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup going into next week. Tiger Woods will need a tremendous effort over the final two days to play the last event of the year.
Remember, with a reformatted Tour Championship, the top few spots after this week will be invaluable. Whoever ranks first in the FedEx Cup will start the Tour Championship at 10 under. Whoever is second will be 8 under and so on until you get to the bottom five of the top 30, who will all start the Tour Championship at even par. Every shot matters this week at Medinah.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 8 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
