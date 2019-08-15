2019 BMW Championship: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, Tiger Woods start time
Find out when and how to watch the 2019 BMW Championship live this week
For the first time since the 2012 Ryder Cup, championship golf returns to Medinah Country Club this week for the 2019 BMW Championship. The top 70 (minus Kevin Na, who withdrew) in the FedEx Cup standings will fight for 30 spots in next week's Tour Championship at a course that has produced loads of drama.
The storylines are bountiful. Foremost among them is the spillover from last week's slow play blowup centered around Bryson DeChamebau. Brooks Koepka got roped into that brouhaha as well, and he'll try and stave off contenders for his No. 1 spot in the FedEx Cup going into next week.
Remember, with a reformatted Tour Championship, the top few spots after this week will be invaluable. Whoever ranks first in the FedEx Cup will start the Tour Championship at 10 under. Whoever is second will be 8 under and so on until you get to the bottom five of the top 30, who will all start the Tour Championship at even par. Every shot matters this week at Medinah.
Here's a look at the schedule of events so you can watch all the action.
All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 -- Thursday and Friday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Tiger Woods start time: 12:54 p.m ET
Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 3 -- Saturday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 3 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 3-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 3-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 10 a.m.
Featured groups: 8:15 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
-
-
-
-
-
-
