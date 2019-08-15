2019 BMW Championship pairings, tee times: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 2 on Friday

The first round of the BMW Championship was played Thursday morning, and all but two golfers posted under-par scores. At the top of the leaderboard after the opening day is a two-way tie between 2017 FedEx Cup Champion Justin Thomas and 34-year-old Jason Kokrak, who both fired 7-under 65s to open the tournament.

Tiger Woods was not one of the two pros to shoot above par, but he was close. After withdrawing from The Northern Trust last week due to a mild oblique strain, he was solid but not stellar at the BMW Championship on Thursday where he posted a 1-under 71. He enters Friday six strokes off the lead and T51 with Bryson DeChambeau and seven other golfers.

Play will resume Friday morning with the trio of Ryan Moore, Jason Day and Adam Hadwin at 10:15 a.m. ET. Below is a look at all the key tee times for Round 2 on Friday.

BMW Championship -- Round 2 tee times

All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1

10:15 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin

10:26 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang

10:37 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel

10:48 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama

10:59 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam

11:10 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood

11:21 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie

11:37 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose

11:48 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay

11:59 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An

12:10 p.m. – Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello

12:21 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley

12:32 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk

12:43 p.m. – Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini

12:54 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston

1:10 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners

1:21 p.m. – Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner

1:32 p.m. – Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas

1:43 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland

1:54 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy

2:05 p.m. – Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ

2:16 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell

2:27 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann