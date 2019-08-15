2019 BMW Championship pairings, tee times: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 2 on Friday
A look at when 70 of the top PGA Tour pros will take the course on Friday for Round 2 at Medinah
The first round of the BMW Championship was played Thursday morning, and all but two golfers posted under-par scores. At the top of the leaderboard after the opening day is a two-way tie between 2017 FedEx Cup Champion Justin Thomas and 34-year-old Jason Kokrak, who both fired 7-under 65s to open the tournament.
Tiger Woods was not one of the two pros to shoot above par, but he was close. After withdrawing from The Northern Trust last week due to a mild oblique strain, he was solid but not stellar at the BMW Championship on Thursday where he posted a 1-under 71. He enters Friday six strokes off the lead and T51 with Bryson DeChambeau and seven other golfers.
Play will resume Friday morning with the trio of Ryan Moore, Jason Day and Adam Hadwin at 10:15 a.m. ET. Below is a look at all the key tee times for Round 2 on Friday.
BMW Championship -- Round 2 tee times
All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1
10:15 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Jason Day, Adam Hadwin
10:26 a.m. – Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover, Sung Kang
10:37 a.m. – C.T. Pan, Tiger Woods, Billy Horschel
10:48 a.m. – Ryan Palmer, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama
10:59 a.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Harold Varner III, Andrew Putnam
11:10 a.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Charles Howell III, Tommy Fleetwood
11:21 a.m. – Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler, Chez Reavie
11:37 a.m. – Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson, Justin Rose
11:48 a.m. – Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm, Patrick Cantlay
11:59 a.m. – Troy Merritt, Dylan Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
12:10 p.m. – Adam Long, Keegan Bradley, Rafa Cabrera Bello
12:21 p.m. – J.B. Holmes, Si Woo Kim, Nate Lashley
12:32 p.m. – Phil Mickelson, Keith Mitchell, Jim Furyk
12:43 p.m. – Ian Poulter, Jordan Spieth, Rory Sabbatini
12:54 p.m. – Francesco Molinari, Scott Piercy, J.T. Poston
1:10 p.m. – Shane Lowry, Sungjae Im, Corey Conners
1:21 p.m. – Tony Finau, Bryson DeChambeau, Kevin Kisner
1:32 p.m. – Paul Casey, Adam Scott, Justin Thomas
1:43 p.m. – Xander Schauffele, Abraham Ancer, Gary Woodland
1:54 p.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed, Rory McIlroy
2:05 p.m. – Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Cameron Champ
2:16 p.m. – Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Graeme McDowell
2:27 p.m. – Wyndham Clark, Emiliano Grillo, Joaquin Niemann
