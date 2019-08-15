2019 BMW Championship pairings, tee times: When Tiger Woods, the field start Round 1 on Thursday

There are only eight rounds in the PGA Tour season and no more cuts to be made. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup will tee it up at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago this week, and there are some terrific tee times and groups.

Obviously Tiger Woods -- who is playing after his withdrawal last week -- is always the headliner, and he'll play the first two rounds with C.T. Pan (who is pumped) and Billy Horschel (who is self-deprecating). Other notable groups include Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy and Patrick Reed as well as Dustin Johnson, Webb Simpson and Justin Rose.

Plus, Jordan Spieth, who is quietly stringing together some good rounds of late, will tee it up with Ian Poulter and Rory Sabbatini. And some of the darkhorses to win this week tee off late in the day when Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm and Patrick Cantlay go off in the afternoon.

If this week is anything like last week, maybe we'll even get a bit of drama -- on or off the course -- as another season winds down.

Here's a look at all the key tee times for Round 1 on Thursday at the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship -- Round 1 tee times

All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.

Round 1 -- Thursday

Round starts: 10 a.m.

Featured groups: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live stream online: 3-7 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-7 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio