2019 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 3 on Saturday

After firing a course-record 9-under 63 on Friday at Medinah Country Club, Hideki Matsuyama finds himself in sole possession of the lead at the BMW Championship ahead of moving day on Saturday. Matsuyama, who made it through bogey-free on Friday, is one stroke up on Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau, both of whom are T2 at 11 under through 36 holes.

Halfway through the BMW Championship, Matsuyama is far from out of the woods, with a number of pros on his heels. Cantlay and Finau are only one stroke off the lead and Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini, Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele all remain within striking distance and within three strokes. Entering Saturday, Matsuyama will be paired with Cantlay in the final pairing of the afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. Finau, Thomas, Hadwin, Glover, Sabbatini and Reavie will tee off in 10-minute intervals beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Below are the tee times for Round 3 on Saturday at the BMW Championship.

BMW Championship -- Round 3 tee times

All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1

8:25 a.m. – Shane Lowry

8:30 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell

8:40 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari

8:50 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt

9:00 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor

9:10 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson

9:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman

9:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark

9:40 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Adam Long

10:00 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson

10:10 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang

10:20 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jordan Spieth

10:30 a.m. – Dyland Frittelli, Byeong Hun An

10:40 a.m. – Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar

10:50 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Jason Day

11:00 a.m. – Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer

11:10 a.m. – Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy

11:20 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, J.B. Holmes

11:30 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer

11:40 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann

11:50 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed

12:00 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III

12:10 p.m. – Jim Furyk, Adam Scott

12:20 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak

12:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Joel Dahmen

12:40 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim

12:50 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler

1:00 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy

1:10 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood

1:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini

1:40 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover

1:50 p.m. – Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

2:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay