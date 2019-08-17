2019 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 3 on Saturday
A look at when Saturday's action at Medinah will take place for Round 3 of the BMW Championship
After firing a course-record 9-under 63 on Friday at Medinah Country Club, Hideki Matsuyama finds himself in sole possession of the lead at the BMW Championship ahead of moving day on Saturday. Matsuyama, who made it through bogey-free on Friday, is one stroke up on Patrick Cantlay and Tony Finau, both of whom are T2 at 11 under through 36 holes.
Halfway through the BMW Championship, Matsuyama is far from out of the woods, with a number of pros on his heels. Cantlay and Finau are only one stroke off the lead and Justin Thomas, Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini, Corey Conners and Xander Schauffele all remain within striking distance and within three strokes. Entering Saturday, Matsuyama will be paired with Cantlay in the final pairing of the afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. Finau, Thomas, Hadwin, Glover, Sabbatini and Reavie will tee off in 10-minute intervals beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET.
Below are the tee times for Round 3 on Saturday at the BMW Championship.
BMW Championship -- Round 3 tee times
All times Eastern, all players tee off on No. 1
8:25 a.m. – Shane Lowry
8:30 a.m. – Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell
8:40 a.m. – Nate Lashley, Francesco Molinari
8:50 a.m. – Billy Horschel, Troy Merritt
9:00 a.m. – Gary Woodland, Vaughn Taylor
9:10 a.m. – Keegan Bradley, Phil Mickelson
9:20 a.m. – Emiliano Grillo, Marc Leishman
9:30 a.m. – Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark
9:40 a.m. – J.T. Poston, Sungjae Im
9:50 a.m. – Webb Simpson, Adam Long
10:00 a.m. – Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson
10:10 a.m. – Graeme McDowell, Sung Kang
10:20 a.m. – Rafa Cabrera Bello, Jordan Spieth
10:30 a.m. – Dyland Frittelli, Byeong Hun An
10:40 a.m. – Justin Rose, Matt Kuchar
10:50 a.m. – Collin Morikawa, Jason Day
11:00 a.m. – Paul Casey, Abraham Ancer
11:10 a.m. – Ian Poulter, Scott Piercy
11:20 a.m. – Andrew Putnam, J.B. Holmes
11:30 a.m. – Ryan Moore, Ryan Palmer
11:40 a.m. – Cameron Champ, Joaquin Niemann
11:50 a.m. – Brooks Koepka, Patrick Reed
12:00 p.m. – Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III
12:10 p.m. – Jim Furyk, Adam Scott
12:20 p.m. – C.T. Pan, Jason Kokrak
12:30 p.m. – Max Homa, Joel Dahmen
12:40 p.m. – Jon Rahm, Si Woo Kim
12:50 p.m. – Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler
1:00 p.m. – Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy
1:10 p.m. – Kevin Tway, Tommy Fleetwood
1:20 p.m. – Corey Conners, Xander Schauffele
1:30 p.m. – Chez Reavie, Rory Sabbatini
1:40 p.m. – Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover
1:50 p.m. – Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
2:00 p.m. – Hideki Matsuyama, Patrick Cantlay
