2019 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 4 on Sunday

Justin Thomas likely won't be caught on Sunday at the BMW Championship. At 21 under through 54 holes, he takes a six-stroke lead into the final round with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay well behind him at 15 under overall. Thomas and Finau will play together for the second straight day, and they'll be joined by Cantlay as threesomes will go off both tees at Medinah.

Inclement weather bumped part of the third round past its intended finish time, and PGA Tour officials don't want that to happen again on Sunday. So they'll split the tees and go in threes. This makes for some interesting groupings off both sides between 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The most intriguing is probably the Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer trio, mostly because Woods needs a monster Round 4 to make it to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake (where he's 2018 champ).

Current projections have Tiger Woods (T31) needing a T6 or better to qualify for @playofffinale where he is defending champion — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) August 18, 2019

BMW Championship -- Round 4 tee times

All times Eastern

11:30 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer (No. 1)

11:52 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dylan Frittelli (No. 10)

12:47 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)

1:20 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay (No. 1)

All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.

Round 4 -- Sunday

Round starts: 11 a.m.

Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel

Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC

Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com

Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio