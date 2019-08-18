2019 BMW Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods, field start Round 4 on Sunday
Can anybody catch J.T. on Sunday at Medinah?
Justin Thomas likely won't be caught on Sunday at the BMW Championship. At 21 under through 54 holes, he takes a six-stroke lead into the final round with Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay well behind him at 15 under overall. Thomas and Finau will play together for the second straight day, and they'll be joined by Cantlay as threesomes will go off both tees at Medinah.
Inclement weather bumped part of the third round past its intended finish time, and PGA Tour officials don't want that to happen again on Sunday. So they'll split the tees and go in threes. This makes for some interesting groupings off both sides between 11 a.m. and 1:20 p.m. ET on Sunday.
The most intriguing is probably the Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer trio, mostly because Woods needs a monster Round 4 to make it to the Tour Championship next week at East Lake (where he's 2018 champ).
BMW Championship -- Round 4 tee times
All times Eastern
- 11:30 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer (No. 1)
- 11:52 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Dylan Frittelli (No. 10)
- 12:47 p.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele (No. 1)
- 1:20 p.m. -- Justin Thomas, Tony Finau, Patrick Cantlay (No. 1)
All the big group tee times are above; here's a look at the complete list.
Round 4 -- Sunday
Round starts: 11 a.m.
Featured groups: 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Featured holes: 2-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live
Early TV coverage: 12-2 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live TV coverage: 2-6 p.m. on NBC
Live simulcast: 2-6 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports.com
Radio: 1-6 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
