2019 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, highlights on Saturday in Round 3

The Open Championship was rough on Thursday and a bit more forgiving Friday, so there's no telling what Royal Portrush has in store on Saturday as Moving Day commences in Northern Ireland. With the cut line now drawn and some of the biggest names in golf heading home -- or in Rory McIlroy's case, possibly watching the final 36 holes from a pub somewhere nearby -- anything can happen on the leaderboard in Round 3.

J.B. Holmes and Shane Lowry are tied on top through 36 holes with Englishmen Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood right on their heels. Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed are just some of the bigger names in contention, and plenty should shake out as Round 3 action begins at the fourth and final major of the 2019 season. So who is going to make the most of Moving Day on Saturday?

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Saturday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 3 of the 2019 Open Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.