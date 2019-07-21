2019 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores, highlights on Sunday in Round 4

The 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush is Shane Lowry's to lose. The Irishman leads Tommy Fleetwood by four and J.B. Holmes by six after a stunning 63 in Round 3. The only thing likely to keep one of those three golfers from winning is Biblical weather, which we may get!

The final round of The Open is always one of my favorites of the year, and this season's could be chaos. The R&A moved tee times up a few hours to potentially avoid the worst of it. So we're either going to get a mega-popular winner in Lowry, or we're going to get a bonkers Sunday that could end with somebody like Brooks Koepka (seven back) or Rickie Fowler (eight back) stealing the event.

Either way, Portrush will remain a star, we'll get our last major champion of 2019 and the entire thing is sure to be memorable with a top-notch leaderboard entering Round 4.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Sunday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 4 of the 2019 Open Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

