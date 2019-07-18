2019 British Open leaderboard: Live coverage, Tiger Woods score, golf scores on Thursday

After 68 years, The Open Championship is back at Royal Portrush for what should be an epic finale to the 2019 major season. There are endless storylines, but the primary one centers around Rory McIlroy, who is the favorite to sit atop the leaderboard Sunday at a place where he also owns the course record. McIlroy's 61 when he was 16 won't do him any good this week, but it did set the stage for a four-major career (so far) and a win here would be a spectacle for his people.

Tiger Woods will go for his 16th major (another spectacle), several ball-striking wonders will try to touch off world-class seasons, and a renewed Portrush with two fresh holes will be on display for the world as the last four rounds of this year's majors are played off the North Atlantic Sea.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way Thursday updating this story with the latest scores, analysis and highlights from Round 1 of the 2019 Open Championship. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.