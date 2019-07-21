2019 British Open live stream, watch online: Round 4 championship TV coverage on Sunday

The fourth and final major of the year finishes up on Sunday, and hype is filling the air on the coast of Northern Ireland. The 2019 Open Championship will continue rolling at Royal Portrush, a famed course that has not seen an Open Championship in 68 years. With so many star golfers having already been cut, Portrush is proving to be dangerous. That does not mean big names are not lingering near the top of the leaderboard after 54 holes.

Shane Lowry holds a four-shot lead on Tommy Fleetwood entering Round 4 after posting a stellar 8-under 63 on Saturday. The 18- and 36-hole leader, J.B. Holmes, sits six shots back of Lowry in third, while Brooks Koepka and Justin Rose are seven back at 9 under.

CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish on Sunday with NBC airing the event live. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Sunday. Here's a full set of Round 4 tee times so you know exactly how to tune in.

All times Eastern

Round 4 -- Sunday, July 21

Round 4 start time: 2:35 a.m.

Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 2:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com

Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 2:30 a.m. on TheOpen.com

TV coverage: 2:30-6 a.m. on Golf Channel, 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. on NBC

TV simulcast live stream: 2:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)