2019 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV coverage Thursday
Watch every single shot Tiger Woods -- and others -- hit at Royal Portrush on Thursday
The fourth and final major of the year has arrived, and hype is filling the air on the coast of Northern Ireland. The 2019 Open Championship begins early Thursday morning with a massive field hitting the tee boxes (and hopefully fairways) at Royal Porrtrush, a famed course that has not seen an Open Championship in 68 years. Round 1 action should be fast and furious as golfers look to take a big step and find a spot atop the leaderboard after 18 holes.
Tiger Woods is looking to win his second major this season after a shocking win at the 2019 Masters, and he's set to begin action Thursday morning with a tee time that makes it easy to watch him in the United States. If Woods can start out strong, anything is possible as the action continues at Portrush over the next few days. But Woods is far from the only golfer with a lot at stake this week. In fact, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy, the local boy who holds a course record of 61 at Portrush. Will McIlroy win the major he grew up watching at the course he owns in the country he calls home?
CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week with NBC airing the event live from Thursday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Thursday. Here's a full set of Round 1 tee times along with our expert picks and predictions for the 2019 Open.
All times Eastern
Round 1 -- Thursday, July 18
Round 1 start time: 1:35 a.m.
Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 3 a.m. on TheOpen.com
Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 4:45 a.m. on TheOpen.com
TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel
TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)
-
2019 British Open leaderboard, Round 1
Live scores, analysis, updates and highlights from Round 1 of the 148th Open Championship
-
Rory favored to win Open Championship
McIlroy is looking for his second Open Championship and fifth career major victory
-
2019 Open predictions, expert picks
Will Brooks Koepka three-peat? Is it possible for Tiger Woods to actually win a second major...
-
British Open odds, predictions, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 British Open 10,000 times and came up with a surprising lead...
-
2019 British Open TV coverage, stream
How to watch every single moment of the 2019 Open Championship on TV or streaming live onl...
-
British Open: McIlroy, Mickelson picks
Sal Johnson has called the Masters and PGA Championship already this year