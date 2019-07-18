2019 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 1, TV coverage Thursday

The fourth and final major of the year has arrived, and hype is filling the air on the coast of Northern Ireland. The 2019 Open Championship begins early Thursday morning with a massive field hitting the tee boxes (and hopefully fairways) at Royal Porrtrush, a famed course that has not seen an Open Championship in 68 years. Round 1 action should be fast and furious as golfers look to take a big step and find a spot atop the leaderboard after 18 holes.

Tiger Woods is looking to win his second major this season after a shocking win at the 2019 Masters, and he's set to begin action Thursday morning with a tee time that makes it easy to watch him in the United States. If Woods can start out strong, anything is possible as the action continues at Portrush over the next few days. But Woods is far from the only golfer with a lot at stake this week. In fact, all eyes are on Rory McIlroy, the local boy who holds a course record of 61 at Portrush. Will McIlroy win the major he grew up watching at the course he owns in the country he calls home?

CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week with NBC airing the event live from Thursday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Thursday. Here's a full set of Round 1 tee times along with our expert picks and predictions for the 2019 Open.

All times Eastern

Round 1 -- Thursday, July 18

Round 1 start time: 1:35 a.m.

Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 3 a.m. on TheOpen.com

Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 4:45 a.m. on TheOpen.com

TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)