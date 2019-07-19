2019 British Open live stream, watch online: Tiger Woods in Round 2, TV coverage Friday

The fourth and final major of the year has arrived, and hype is filling the air on the coast of Northern Ireland. The 2019 Open Championship rolls on Friday with Round 2 action at Royal Porrtrush, a famed course that has not seen an Open Championship in 68 years. With so many star golfers in danger of getting cut, there's no telling how the leaderboard will look after 36 holes are complete.

Tiger Woods (7 over) and Rory McIlroy (8 over) are both near the bottom of the field after one day of action, which is particularly a surprise for the McIlroy, who is playing a major in his home country at a course where he holds the low round record. J.B. Holmes leads at 5 under after Round 1, while Brooks Koepka is hot on his heels looking to win his fourth major in seven opportunities.

CBS Sports will be offering live coverage from start to finish all week with NBC airing the event live from Friday through Sunday. Hit the links below to tune into the action on Friday. Here's a full set of Round 2 tee times so you know exactly when to follow Woods, McIlroy and the rest of the field.

All times Eastern

Round 2 -- Friday, July 19



Round 2 start time: 1:35 a.m.

Live stream -- Holes 5, 6 & 7: Starting at 3 a.m. on TheOpen.com

Live stream -- Featured groups: Starting at 4:45 a.m. on TheOpen.com

TV coverage: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Golf Channel

TV simulcast live stream: 1:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on fubo.TV (Try for free)