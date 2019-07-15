2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from model that called two straight majors

The 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, begins Thursday from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. South Africa's Dylan Frittelli won the John Deere Classic over the weekend, punching his ticket to the 2019 Open Championship after an impressive 21-under in his first PGA Tour win. Now, he'll face the titans of golf in a challenging 2019 Open Championship field, including Masters champion Tiger Woods, PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka, and U.S. Open champ Gary Woodland. In the current 2019 Open Championship odds, Koepka, whose best finish in this major was sixth two years ago, is one of the top favorites at 10-1 Open Championship odds 2019. Woods is hot on his heels at 16-1, while Woodland is a major long shot with 2019 Open Championship odds of 50-1. Before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks, you need to see the projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is a 28-year-old Englishman who splits his time between the European Tour and the PGA Tour, though he's had the most success on the international stage. One of his major claims to fame is winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in consecutive years, firing a 17-under in 2017 and a head-turning 22-under one year later. In the latter tournament, Rory McIlroy was four strokes back.

Fleetwood enters the 2019 Open riding a streak of 29 consecutive cuts made worldwide and owns nine top-10 finishes during that span. Last season, he finished 12th at the Open, his best finish there in five tries and his second consecutive cut made after failing to reach the weekend his first three tries. He also played in the 2012 Irish Open at Royal Portrush, so he will have a slight added advantage of course knowledge to work with.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Day 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1