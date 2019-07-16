2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven model that called two straight majors

The 2019 British Open is officially upon us, and the world's top golfers have converged on Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland to take on this challenging links-style course. The 2019 Open Championship marks the first time this event will be played at Royal Portrush since 1951. That year, England's Max Faulkner captured the title despite firing a final-round 74, defeating Argentina's Antonio Cerda by two strokes. The current 2019 Open Championship odds have continued to move as the first tee times approach on Thursday, with Northern Ireland native Rory McIlroy listed as the 8-1 favorite. He's followed by Dustin Johnson (10-1) and Brooks Koepka (10-1), who's won four of the past nine majors he's entered. Meanwhile, Tiger Woods, a three-time Open Championship winner who hasn't played since golf's last major, is going off at 18-1 Open Championship odds 2019 after opening at 16-1. Whether you're leaning towards picking a proven champion or searching for a golfer who could record a career-defining victory this week, you should see the optimal 2019 Open Championship picks and PGA predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsuyama, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama has made the cut in all of his starts on the PGA Tour this season and been at his best in golf's marquee events. The 27-year-old from Japan finished third at the Farmers Insurance Open, eighth at the Players Championship, sixth at the Memorial and seventh in his last start at the 3M Open. He was also in contention at the PGA Championship before a final round 77 led to a 16th place finish at Bethpage Black.

The five-time PGA Tour winner will head to Royal Portrush with his game fully intact. In fact, Matsuyama has shot a 70 or lower in 11 of his last 12 rounds on the PGA Tour. His ability to put up low scores can be directly attributed to his strong iron play. His ability to find the green in regulation has allowed Matsuyama to rack up 296 birdies in 68 total rounds this season. If he's able to avoid trouble off the tee this week at the Open Championship 2019, you can expect him to be in contention on Sunday at Royal Portrush. Matsuyama is among the mid-morning 2019 Open Championship tee times, beginning at 10:20 a.m. local time.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title.

2019 British Open odds:

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1