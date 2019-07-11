2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from proven model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 British Open is just around the corner. Northern Ireland's Royal Portrush will host its first Open Championship since 1951, when Max Faulkner won by two strokes. It's a remarkably challenging venue that will welcome over 150 of the world's top golfers. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times are on Thursday, July 18, and a winner will be crowned three days later. After winning the Masters and earning a top-10 finish at the Memorial, Tiger Woods is among the favorites to land on top of the leaderboard at 16-1 in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds. However, Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka are going off as the odds-on favorites at 8-1 and will look to add to their major championship collection with a victory in Northern Ireland. Past champions like Francesco Molinari (20-1), Jordan Spieth (30-1) and Louis Oosthuizen (30-1) are all threats to be in contention for the Claret Jug as well, making the 2019 Open Championship field one of the toughest we've seen in recent years. Before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks, see the projected leaderboard and predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 38-year old Australian is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour and has 13 additional international victories. He's also shown the ability to play well in the tour's most challenging tournaments. In fact, he's finished in the top five in all four majors at some point in his career, which includes a victory at the 2013 Masters. He was the runner-up to Ernie Els at the Open in 2012.

Scott has been playing extremely well this season and is currently ranked seventh on tour in scoring average (69.555) and 13th in birdie average (4.28), having racked up 184 circles on his card in 43 total rounds this season. He owns an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 17 and is also No. 17 in the FedEx Cup standings. He has all the tools to make a run to the top of the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard, so he's a value selection to put on your radar at Royal Portrush.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Day 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1