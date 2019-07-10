2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from same model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, will be held at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland next week and 156 players in a stacked field will vie for a chance to hoist the Claret Jug. There are plenty of legitimate contenders in this year's 2019 Open Championship field, with 29 getting 60-1 odds or better including recent major champions like Sergio Garcia (60-1), Justin Thomas (30-1) and Gary Woodland (50-1). However, four-time major champions Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy are installed as the co-favorites at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds. Koepka's four majors have all come since 2017, while McIlroy is playing lights-out golf and has held the course record (61) at Royal Portrush since he was 16. The first 2019 Open tee times are on Thursday, July 18. So before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks, see the latest PGA predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day won the PGA Championship four years ago and is having an impressive season despite ongoing back issues. He finished eighth at the Travelers Championship late last month and hasn't been worse than 23rd in any of the three majors this season. Day was fifth in the Masters, 23rd in the PGA Championship, and 21st in the U.S. Open.

In fact, Day has made a habit of making sure he's on the first few pages of the leaderboard, with two-dozen top-25 finishes in 36 career majors. He's made the cut in every Open Championship he's played, and his game is in solid form right now, as he's eighth on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation (70.41 percent) and 10th in strokes-gained off the tee per round (.648).

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Day 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1