2019 British Open odds, picks: Tiger Woods projection from top-rated model that nailed two straight majors

After edging out Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and many others en route to his first major championship last year, Francesco Molinari will look to defend his title when the 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, gets underway on Thursday, July 18, at Royal Portrush. The 2019 Open Championship will be the 148th playing of this illustrious tournament and the first at Royal Portrush in 68 years. This year's 2019 Open Championship field will feature 156 of the world's top players competing for the coveted Claret Jug. Last year's champion, Molinari, will attempt to become the first repeat champion of the Open since Padraig Harrington did so in 2007 and 2008. According to the latest 2019 Open Championship odds, Molinari (20-1) joins other prior major winners like Tiger Woods (16-1), Rory McIlroy (8-1), Brooks Koepka (10-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1) and Justin Rose (20-1) as the Vegas favorites. With a star-studded field playing a challenging links golf course, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 Open Championship picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Tiger Woods, a three-time champion and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 10 at Royal Portrush.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at the Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and the first time in his career he came from behind to win a major. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the Open for the fist time since 1951.

Woods has 10 career top-10 finishes at this major, but the Open Championship 2019 will be his first start since finishing 21st at the U.S. Open in June. He's played in just three tournaments since his victory at Augusta, finishing outside the top 20 in two of them. SportsLine's model says he won't earn his 16th career major championship at the Open 2019 and sees far better values in a loaded field.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the Open Championship 2019 title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year comes to Royal Portrush on an impressive hot streak in high-profile tournaments. He tied for second at the Masters, one shot behind Woods, and was third at the U.S. Open, trailing champion Gary Woodland by six. More impressively, he finished on top of the leaderboard at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, which boasts one of the deepest fields on the PGA Tour.

The fact that he won that event and was in contention at the Masters and U.S. Open should give him plenty of confidence to take on the tough competition at the Open Championship 2019. Additionally, Schauffele ranks in the top 15 on tour in scoring average (69.782) and birdie average (4.27), both essential metrics for any golfer who hopes to be in contention to win the Claret Jug. He has the ideal skill set to climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says five other golfers with Open Championship odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 8-1

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Jordan Spieth 30-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 30-1

Jason Day 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 60-1

Tony Finau 60-1

Shane Lowry 60-1

Patrick Reed 60-1