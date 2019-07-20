2019 British Open odds: Shane Lowry an overwhelming favorite vs. field to win championship

Shane Lowry's magical round of 63 on Saturday set up a four-shot cushion for him heading into a Sunday where forecasts of inclement weather conditions have already moved the tee times up in the day at Royal Portrush. If the conditions are unfriendly for low scores then Lowry might have won this thing on Saturday afternoon as he rounded out the lowest 54-hole score in Open Championship history.

The combination of Lowry's lead and the weather expected for Sunday have resulted in oddsmakers not only making the Irishman an overwhelming favorite atop the odds board at 4/7, they've even set lines for Lowry against the rest of the field.

According to Las Vegas SuperBook's Jeff Sherman, Lowry is a nearly 2-1 favorite in a head-to-head matchup against the field to win the 2019 Open Championship. Lowry's price is set at -175 with the field's underdog price at +155.

Such a wager might be more enticing if you want to jump on Lowry now with an absurd price of 4/7 for the odds to win. Those who picked Lowry at the beginning of the week at 80-1 are likely counting their coins already and/or identifying hedge opportunities heading into the final round.

Here's how the odds board looks heading into Sunday at Royal Portrush (via Las Vegas SuperBook).