2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, best predictions from model that nailed two straight majors

Amateur and professional bettors alike have had their eyes on the 2019 British Open, or Open Championship as it's commonly called. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times begin on Thursday at 1:35 a.m. ET from Royal Portrush, and a champion will be crowned on Sunday. One of the biggest movers on the 2019 Open Championship odds board has been Jordan Spieth. The 25-year-old American opened at 20-1, but has since skyrocketed to 40-1 Open Championship odds 2019 as bettors have largely gravitated toward other golfers. Spieth has not won a tournament since the Open two years ago and failed to crack the top 20 in 15 of his 18 starts on the PGA Tour this season. But with three major championship victories under his belt, is he a long shot to back or should you look elsewhere in the 2019 Open Championship field? Those are the types of questions you'll need to answer before locking in any 2019 Open Championship picks. So before finalizing any PGA picks, see the 2019 Open Championship predictions from the proven golf model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Cantlay continues to climb to the top of the leaderboard in majors and looks poised for a breakthrough win at age 27. He's finished in the top 10 in two of his last three starts in major tournaments and was 12th last year at the Open Championship at Carnoustie. In that event, Cantlay was three-under par, just five shots shy of Francesco Molinari, who won it all at eight-under.

Cantlay currently has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 10 and enters Royal Portrush ranked No. 1 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (69.095). Cantlay is also 16th in driving distance this season (307.3 yards), which will give him a leg-up at a lengthy links-style course like Royal Portrush. He's a candidate to ascend the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard in short order.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1