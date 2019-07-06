2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks from model that nailed two straight golf majors

After winning the PGA Championship to claim his fourth career major title and finishing second in the Masters and U.S. Open, world No. 1 Brooks Koepka enters the 2019 British Open as the 6-1 betting favorite. However, a stacked 156-player 2019 Open Championship field at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland will be pressing Koepka hard. Rory McIlroy is from Northern Ireland, having played competitively at Royal Portrush in the 2012 Irish Open, where he finished tied for 10th. McIlroy will enjoy a home field advantage of sorts and is 10-1 in the latest 2019 British Open odds, while world No. 2 Dustin Johnson and reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods are both listed at 12-1. There are 12 players listed at 25-1 Open Championship odds or shorter, consisting of seven past major winners and five would-be first-timers, which should make for an extremely competitive tournament. Before you make your 2019 British Open picks for the year's fourth and final major, be sure to see the Open Championship predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 British Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time at Royal Portrush and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and it was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the British Open for the first time since 1951.

However, it appears Woods will not play in a competitive tournament leading up to the 2019 Open Championship. If those reports are true, this will be the second time this season Woods has sat out every event between two majors. Following his victory at Augusta, Woods didn't play again until the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Woods will earn his 16th career major championship at Royal Portrush and sees far better values in a loaded 2019 Open Championship field.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year-old Spaniard who starred at Arizona State is currently the No. 11 player in the world and has been as high No. 2 already in his short career. Rahm has seven professional wins under his belt, three coming on the PGA Tour.

Rahm finished third at the U.S. Open and ninth at the Masters already this year, so he appears on the cusp of breaking through in a major championship. And his game is in strong form as he sets his sights on Royal Portrush. Rahm is 14th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season (1.421) and he's been particularly lethal off the tee, where he ranks fifth in strokes gained (.769) thanks to his incredible distance (306.7) and club head speed (118.56 m.p.h.). He has all the tools needed to make a run at the top of the 2019 British Open leaderboard.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the British Open title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 British Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the 2019 British Open projected leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1