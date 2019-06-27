2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks from proven model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 British Open is golf's final major of the year and features a star-studded field that will compete for the coveted Claret Jug. Francesco Molinari, Jordan Spieth, and Henrik Stenson are the last three players to win the Open Championship and will likely return for another shot at a title when the British Open 2019 tees off from Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland on Thursday, July 18. Molinari enters the 2019 British Open as the defending champion after defeating Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele by two strokes last year. If Molinari, who's going off at 20-1 odds, can repeat, he'll become the first player to win back-to-back titles at the Open Championship since Padraig Harrington in 2007 and 2008. Despite never winning the British Open, Brooks Koepka enters the final major of the year as the Vegas favorite at 6-1 in the latest 2019 British Open odds. He's followed closely by McIlroy, the 2014 champion, at 10-1 and three-time winner Tiger Woods at 12-1. With so much star-power to choose from, you'll want to view the PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 British Open picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 British Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time at Royal Portrush and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and it was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the British Open for the first time since 1951.

However, it appears Woods will not play in a competitive tournament leading up to the 2019 Open Championship. If those reports are true, this will be the second time this season Woods has sat out every event between two majors. Following his victory at Augusta, Woods didn't play again until the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Woods will earn his 16th career major championship at Royal Portrush and sees far better values in a loaded 2019 Open Championship field.

Another surprise: Adam Scott, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Scott is trending in the right direction ahead of the Open Championship 2019. He's recorded three straight top-10 finishes, which includes a eighth place run at the PGA Championship and a seventh place at the U.S. Open.

Scott's ability to climb the 2019 British Open leaderboard will be directly attributed to his approach shots at Royal Portrush. With its tight fairways and extremely thick rough, Royal Portrush will pose a distinct challenge if a player is forced to scramble. Luckily, Scott is hitting almost 70 percent of greens in regulation this season (68.09), which leads to better scoring opportunities. He enters the British Open 2019 ranked in the top 15 in scoring average (69.555) and birdie average (4.28), which bodes well for his chances of winning his second major championship.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the British Open title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

