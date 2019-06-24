2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks from same model that nailed two straight majors

The 148th edition of the British Open, also known as the Open Championship, gets underway on Thursday, July 18, as golf's top players descend on Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. The 2019 British Open is the fourth and final major of the PGA Tour season and there are plenty of storylines unfolding as we inch closer to one of golf's most historic tournaments. With a victory at the British Open 2019, Tiger Woods would tie Sam Snead's record of 82 PGA Tour victories. Woods, who was victorious earlier this season at the Masters, enters the Open Championship 2019 among the favorites to finish on top of the leaderboard at 12-1. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, who's looking to win his fifth major championship, enters the Open Championship as the betting favorite in the latest 2019 British Open odds at 6-1. But a star-studded 2019 British Open field that includes past champions like Jordan Spieth (20-1), Francesco Molinari (20-1) and Rory McIlroy (10-1) will all be in heavy pursuit. With so many big names playing at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the event for the first time in 68 years, you'll want to see the latest PGA predictions from the team at SportsLine before locking in any 2019 British Open picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS contest on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 British Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time at Royal Portrush and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and it was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the British Open for the first time since 1951.

However, it appears Woods will not play in a competitive tournament leading up to the 2019 Open Championship. If those reports are true, this will be the second time this season Woods has sat out every event between two majors. Following his victory at Augusta, Woods didn't play again until the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Woods will earn his 16th career major championship at Royal Portrush and sees far better values in a loaded 2019 Open Championship field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at his first major championship title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is an emerging star who divides his time between the European and PGA Tour. He has yet to win a tournament on the PGA Tour, but has five international victories under his belt. He's also repeatedly proven he can play with the top golfers in the world, finishing in the top five at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship. In May, he finished in the top 10 at the British Masters and he was also the runner-up in last year's U.S. Open.

Fleetwood enters the 2019 British Open ranked in the top 25 on the PGA Tour in scoring average (70.099), seventh in holes per eagle (90.0) and fifth in sand-save percentage (62.69). He also ranks 12th on tour in strokes gained tee-to-green, picking up 1.282 shots per round over the average tour player. He's a player who has a strong chance to land atop the 2019 British Open leaderboard at Royal Portrush.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the British Open title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

Check out the odds below

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1