2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks from top-rated model that nailed two straight majors

The 2019 British Open is quickly approaching, and golf's final major of the year returns to Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland for the first time since 1951. The 148th Open Championship begins on Thursday, July 18 and 156 entrants will be tested by the notorious weather conditions that come with links-style golf off the ocean. Royal Portrush was founded way back in 1888 and the tournament's tickets are already sold out. Tiger Woods has had an up-and-down major championship season, winning the Masters, missing the cut at the PGA Championship and finishing 21st at the U.S. Open. Woods is a three-time champion of this major and is listed at 10-1 in the latest 2019 British Open odds. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka won the 2019 PGA Championship and finished second in the other two majors. Accordingly, he's the 6-1 overall 2019 British Open favorite to win at Royal Portrush. Before you make your 2019 British Open picks, listen to the Open Championship predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 British Open field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, a three-time champion, reigning Masters champ, and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles big-time at Royal Portrush and finishes outside the top 10.

Woods won his 15th major championship earlier this year at Masters. It was his first major title since the 2008 U.S. Open and it was the first time in his career that he came from behind to win one. Woods can tie Sam Snead with 82 career PGA Tour victories with a win at Royal Portrush, which is hosting the British Open for the first time since 1951.

However, it appears Woods will not play in a competitive tournament leading up to the 2019 Open Championship. If those reports are true, this will be the second time this season Woods has sat out every event between two majors. Following his victory at Augusta, Woods didn't play again until the PGA Championship, where he missed the cut after shooting back-to-back rounds over par. SportsLine's model doesn't believe Woods will earn his 16th career major championship at Royal Portrush and sees far better values in a loaded 2019 Open Championship field.

Another surprise: Jason Day, a 30-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Day is the 2015 PGA Championship winner and has been a fixture on weekends in major championships over the last five years. The Australian has finished in the top 30 in all but two of his last 15 major starts. He has eight top-10 finishes with a win and a runner-up during that span.

Day has made the cut in all eight of his tries at the Open Championship and his game is in strong form right now. In fact, Day ranks 14th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained off the tee (.602), 12th in strokes gained putting (.621) and 15th in total strokes gained (1.362). He also has five top-10 finishes this season and has finished in the top 25 in all three majors.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the British Open title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the 2019 British Open, and which long shots stun the golfing world?

