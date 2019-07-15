2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from advanced model that nailed two straight golf majors

The 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship, takes place at historic Royal Portrush in scenic Northern Ireland. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times begin on Thursday morning, with the tournament crowning a winner on Sunday. The early 2019 Open Championship weather forecast is calling for rain throughout all four rounds, with temperatures steady in the 50s and 60s, so the conditions could have a major impact on who lifts the Claret Jug at the end of the week. Rory McIlroy is a Northern Ireland native and has been the course record holder at Royal Portrush since he was 16 when he shot 61 at the North of Ireland Championship. He's the 8-1 favorite in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds, but don't expect past major champions like Brooks Koepka (10-1), Tiger Woods (18-1) and Jordan Spieth (40-1), or hungry youngsters like Jon Rahm (16-1), Xander Schauffele (20-1) and Bryson DeChambeau (40-1) to be intimidated by McIlroy's teenage accomplishments. Before making your 2019 Open Championship picks and predictions, see what the proven computer model at SportsLine is saying.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

After missing three years with a back injury, Cantlay is finally living up to the potential he showed as a top amateur at UCLA. He boasts an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 10 after racking up eight top-10 finishes in 16 starts this season and winning the Memorial Tournament with golf legend Jack Nicklaus watching on.

Cantlay is striping the ball this season too. He's second on the tour in total strokes gained per round at 2.187 and in the top 30 in all four major strokes-gained categories. His game is well-rounded and he proved last year that links golf won't faze him. In fact, he finished 12th at the Open Championship last season at Carnoustie in his first trip to play the event.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1