2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from dialed-in model that nailed two straight golf majors

Brooks Koepka, the world's top-ranked golfer, has been on a dominant run in majors, winning four of the last nine and taking second place in two others during that span. However, success at the Open Championship has eluded him, as he enters the 2019 British Open having never finished in the top five in this event. Oddsmakers list him at 10-1 in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds as golf's fourth and final major of the year gets set to unfold from Royal Portrush Golf Club on Thursday. Fellow American Dustin Johnson, ranked No. 2 in the world, is also at 10-1, and they trail only Northern Ireland native Rory McIlroy, who is perched atop the 2019 Open Championship odds board at 8-1. Jon Rahm (16-1) and three-time Open champion Tiger Woods (18-1) are the only other golfers going off lower than 20-1. The first 2019 Open Championship tee times are at 1:35 a.m. ET, when Darren Clarke, James Sugrue, and Charley Hoffman will let it fly. Before locking in any 2019 Open Championship picks of your own or entering a PGA DFS tournament on sites like DraftKings and FanDuel, consult the golf predictions from the proven projection model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Justin Rose, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Rose has plenty of experience at the Open Championship, appearing in this event 17 times. The 38-year-old English golfer made a historic charge at Carnoustie in 2018, barely surviving the cut before firing rounds of 64 and 69 to finish in second place at 6-under for the tournament. That marked his third career top-10 finish in this event.

The world's No. 4 ranked golfer has been up and down in majors this year, missing the cut at the Masters, tying for 29th at the PGA Championship and taking third at the U.S. Open. But with an impressive 69.597 scoring average (eighth on the PGA Tour) and 4.12 birdies per 18 holes (25th), the numbers point to Rose making a strong run up the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1