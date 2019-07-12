2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from model that nailed two straight golf majors

It's been 13 years since Tiger Woods last won an Open Championship, but he'll enter the 2019 British Open at Royal Portrush with plenty of confidence. Woods ended a nearly 11-year major drought with a win at the Masters and is coming off a sixth-place finish in last year's Open where he briefly held the lead on the back nine. However, Woods will be challenged by a deep and talented 156-player field at a course he's never competed at competitively. Overall, the 2019 Open Championship will force many of the top golfers in the world into unfamiliar territory. Not Rory McIlroy, though, as the Northern Irishman has plenty of tournament experience at Royal Portrush and even shot a course-record 61 there as a 16-year-old in 2005. He's at 8-1 in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds, the overall favorite. Woods is going off at 16-1, while four-time major champion Brooks Koepka is the second-biggest favorite at 10-1. Before you make your 2019 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Patrick Cantlay, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Once the No. 1 amateur in the world, Cantlay spent the early portion of his professional career dealing with back injuries. He returned to the PGA Tour in 2017 and recorded a second-place finish at the Valspar Championship in his second start. He went on to capture his first win at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open that November.

Having re-established himself as one of golf's brightest young stars, Cantlay has risen to No. 10 in the world behind a victory at the 2019 Memorial Championship plus a streak of six consecutive made cuts at majors. His game is in excellent form, as he's 27th or better in all four major strokes-gained categories and is second in total strokes gained per round (2.186). Cantlay also appears unfazed by links-style golf, as he finished 12th in his first ever Open Championship last season.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Jason Day 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1