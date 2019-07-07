2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from model that nailed two straight majors

Only one event remains on the PGA schedule before the fourth and final major of the year, the 2019 British Open, also known as the Open Championship. The 2019 Open tees off from the Royal Portrush Golf Club in Northern Ireland on July 18. The top golfers from the PGA and European Tours comprise the 156-man 2019 Open Championship field. Just under $2 million goes to the winner and this is also a pivotal tournament for players looking to surge into the FedEx Cup standings, which will determine the golfers who will participate in the PGA playoffs beginning on August 8. The latest 2019 Open Championship odds feature Brooks Koepka, who has finished first or second in six majors since 2017, as the favorite at 6-1. He'll look to add a Claret Jug to his growing trophy case, but will need to hold off a loaded group of 2019 Open Championship contenders that also includes Rory McIlroy (10-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1) and three-time Open champion Tiger Woods (12-1). With so much on the line, be sure to see the 2019 Open Championship predictions from the proven golf model at SportsLine before locking in any picks of your own.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Jon Rahm, a 20-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

The 24-year-old Spaniard who starred at Arizona State is currently the No. 11 player in the world and has been as high No. 2 already in his short career. Rahm has seven professional wins under his belt, three coming on the PGA Tour.

Rahm finished third at the U.S. Open and ninth at the Masters already this year, so he appears on the cusp of breaking through in a major championship. And his game is in strong form as he sets his sights on Royal Portrush. Rahm is 14th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained this season (1.421) and he's been particularly lethal off the tee, where he ranks fifth in strokes gained (.769) thanks to his incredible distance (306.7) and club head speed (118.56 m.p.h.). He has all the tools needed to make a run at the top of the 2019 British Open leaderboard.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title.

2019 British Open odds:

Brooks Koepka 6-1

Rory McIlroy 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Justin Rose 16-1

Jordan Spieth 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Jon Rahm 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Xander Schauffele 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 30-1

Jason Day 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Sergio Garcia 50-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Tony Finau 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Gary Woodland 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1