2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from proven model that nailed two straight golf majors

Hoisting the Claret Jug is a lifelong dream of many professional golfers. Starting on Thursday, July 18, a field of 156 players will begin their quest for history at Royal Portrush when the 2019 British Open, commonly known as the Open Championship, tees off. Royal Portrush is in Northern Ireland, which has helped hometown hero Rory McIlroy surge to the top of the 2019 Open Championship odds board. The Northern Irishman took the golf world by storm when he set the course record at the iconic venue by shooting a 61 as a 16-year-old at the 2005 North of Ireland Championship. McIlroy is now the favorite at 8-1 Open Championship odds 2019, ahead of Brooks Koepka (10-1), Dustin Johnson (12-1), Tiger Woods (16-1) and Jon Rahm (16-1). Gary Woodland is at 50-1 after his win at the 2019 U.S. Open, while defending champion Francesco Molinari sits at 20-1. With professional golf as deep as it has ever been, you'll want to consult the 2019 Open Championship picks and projected leaderboard from the proven model at SportsLine before making your own predictions.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Tommy Fleetwood, a 25-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Fleetwood is a four-time winner on the European Tour, including back-to-back victories at the star-studded Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2017 and 2018. He was also a huge part of Europe's Ryder Cup win in France last year and, although he hasn't registered a PGA Tour victory yet, he's been extremely successful in the U.S. as well.

The 28-year-old has made the cut in every event he's played this year on the PGA Tour and finished in the top five at the Zurich Classic, Players Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational. Fleetwood is 12th on tour in total strokes gained per round at 1.433, proving he has the all-around game to reach the top of the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard. Plus, he finished 12th in last year's Open at Carnoustie.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 12-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Jason Day 30-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Justin Thomas 40-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Matt Kuchar 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Henrik Stenson 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1