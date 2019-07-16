2019 British Open odds: Surprising picks, predictions from top model that nailed two straight golf majors

On Thursday morning, the world's top golfers will converge on the historic Royal Portrush Golf Club for the 2019 British Open, which tees off at this course for the first time since 1951. Francesco Molinari (Italy), Jordan Spieth (USA) and Henrik Stenson (Sweden), the last three winners, all came from different nations, making the 2019 Open Championship truly a global affair. In fact, a golfer from the same country hasn't won this event in back-to-back years since Americans claimed four straight titles from 2003 to 2006. The final major of the year has affiliations with the PGA Tour, European Tour and Japan Golf Tour, which means yet another nation could rise above the 2019 Open Championship field and capture the Claret Jug come Sunday. Three countries are represented among the top four golfers in the latest 2019 Open Championship odds, with Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy leading the pack at 8-1. Americans Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are at 10-1, while Spain's Jon Rahm is next at 16-1. Before finalizing any of your 2019 Open Championship picks, be sure to see the golf predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed the last two majors entering the weekend. It predicted Gary Woodland's first career major championship at the U.S. Open even though he wasn't the favorite entering the weekend. The result: Woodland held off a late charge from Koepka and won by three strokes. The model also called Koepka's historic victory at the 2019 PGA Championship, predicting he'd hold his lead in the home stretch. In all, their advanced computer model has nailed a whopping six majors entering the weekend, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now with the 2019 Open Championship field taking shape, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion who won the Open in 2017, stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 20 at Royal Portrush.

Spieth was perhaps the most dominant player on tour from 2015 to 2017, but he's struggled to keep that form over the past two years. And while he's shown a few glimpses of promise this year like his third-place finish at the PGA Championship, followed by top-10 runs at the Charles Schwab Classic and the Memorial Tournament, he doesn't come into the Open Championship 2019 with much momentum.

That's because he finished 65th at the U.S. Open thanks in large part to a disastrous 76 in the final round. He also missed the cut at the Travelers Championship late in June. He ranks 193rd on tour in driving accuracy percentage (53.99) and is just 180th in greens in regulation percentage (62.69). The model sees Spieth struggling to contend, and there are far better values in a loaded Open Championship 2019 field.

Another surprise: Hideki Matsyuma, a 40-1 long shot, makes a strong run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Matsuyama, a 27-year-old Japanese golfer ranked No. 29 in the world, has finished in the top 20 in the Open two of the last four years. And while he's still gunning for his first major title, he's finished sixth or better in every major in his career. His best finish in the Open was sixth in 2013, five strokes behind champion Phil Mickelson.

Matsuyama comes into the Open 2019 with plenty of confidence because he hasn't missed a cut all year. He's also recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in two of his last four events: the Memorial and 3M Open. He ranks 21st on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (69.61) and eighth in birdie average (4.35 per round), so he has all the tools needed to climb the 2019 Open Championship leaderboard this week.

Also, the model says five other golfers with odds of 20-1 or longer will make a strong run at the Open Championship title. Anyone who backs these underdogs could hit it big.

So who will win the British Open 2019, and which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the projected 2019 British Open leaderboard from the model that's nailed two straight golf majors, and find out.

Rory McIlroy 8-1

Brooks Koepka 10-1

Dustin Johnson 10-1

Jon Rahm 16-1

Tiger Woods 18-1

Justin Rose 20-1

Francesco Molinari 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Tommy Fleetwood 25-1

Justin Thomas 25-1

Adam Scott 30-1

Louis Oosthuizen 30-1

Henrik Stenson 30-1

Matt Kuchar 30-1

Hideki Matsuyama 40-1

Jordan Spieth 40-1

Jason Day 40-1

Bryson DeChambeau 40-1

Paul Casey 50-1

Graeme McDowell 50-1

Matt Wallace 50-1

Gary Woodland 60-1

Marc Leishman 60-1

Sergio Garcia 80-1

Tony Finau 80-1

Ian Poulter 80-1

Shane Lowry 80-1

Patrick Reed 80-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Rafael Cabrera Bello 80-1

Bernd Wieserger 80-1

Webb Simpson 100-1

Tyrrell Hatton 100-1

Phil Mickelson 100-1

Eddie Pepperell 100-1